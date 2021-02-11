US Markets
K

Kellogg hit by higher costs in fourth quarter, falls short of estimates

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co missed fourth-quarter profit and sales estimates on Thursday, hurt by higher spending on advertising and promotions, as well as pandemic-related costs.

Adds details on results, background

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N missed fourth-quarter profit and sales estimates on Thursday, hurt by higher spending on advertising and promotions, as well as pandemic-related costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose nearly 10% in the quarter to $800 million.

Kellogg, which also makes Pringles, Cheez-Its and Pop-Tarts, forecast organic net sales to fall by about 1% in 2021, compared with a growth of 6% in 2020.

Many consumers, who resorted to eating at home during the height of the pandemic, have also cut purchases of frozen foods and ready-to-eat snacks and returned to ordering in.

While demand for packaged foods has stayed elevated into the current quarter, they are below the levels seen during the panic-buying stage.

Net sales rose to $3.46 billion in the three months ended Jan. 2, from $3.22 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $3.50 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned 86 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 89 cents.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters