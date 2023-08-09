News & Insights

Kellogg forecasts annual sales of up to $13.6 bln for snacks business ahead of split

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 09, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kellogg K.N said on Wednesday its snacking business Kellanova is expected to report full-year sales between $13.4 billion and $13.6 billion after Kellogg separates into two units at the end of the year.

Kellanova — which will house the Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts snack brands among others — is also expected to report an annual adjusted profit between $3.55 and $3.65 per share, Kellogg said.

Kellogg last year unveiled plans to split the company to sharpen its focus on the snack business.

The cereal business, WK Kellogg, which will be home to brands including Kellogg's and Froot Loops, is expected to post full-year net sales of $2.7 billion.

Earlier this month, Kellogg forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than previously expected following multiple price hikes for its breakfast snacks and cereals.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
