Kellogg forecasts 2021 profit above estimates on pandemic-led demand

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N on Thursday forecast full-year 2021 adjusted profit that came above market expectations, betting on people eating at home as the COVID-19 pandemic made them apprehensive of eating out.

It also estimates 2021 adjusted earnings per share to rise by about 1%, while analysts on average were expecting a 3.5% fall.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

