US Markets
K

Kellogg forecasts 2021 profit above estimates on pandemic-led demand

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Kellogg Co on Thursday forecast full-year 2021 adjusted profit that came above market expectations, betting on people eating at home as the COVID-19 pandemic made them apprehensive of eating out.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N on Thursday forecast full-year 2021 adjusted profit that came above market expectations, betting on people eating at home as the COVID-19 pandemic made them apprehensive of eating out.

It also estimates 2021 adjusted earnings per share to rise by about 1%, while analysts on average were expecting a 3.5% fall.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters