Kellogg Faces $5 Mln Lawsuit Over Lack Of Enough Strawberries In Pop-Tarts

(RTTNews) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co. (K) is facing a $5 million lawsuit that claims that the cereal maker's strawberry-flavored Pop-Tart does not contain enough strawberries.

According to CNN, an Illinois resident Anita Harris has filed a class action lawsuit that alleges the brand's marketing is "misleading because they give people the impression the fruit filling contains a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does."

The product's ingredients list says that Pop-Tarts' contain "2% or less of wheat starch, salt, dried strawberries, dried pears and dried apples" and 2% or less of other ingredients including citric acid, gelatin, modified wheat starch, yellow corn flour, caramel color palm oil, xanthan gum, cornstarch, turmeric extract color, soy lecithin, red 40, yellow 6, blue 1 and added color.

The lawsuit also alleges that the product's name, "Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries," is "false, misleading, and deceptive" because the Pop-Tart filling contains a "relatively significant amount of non-strawberry fruit ingredients" including pears and apples.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.