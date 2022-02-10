Kellogg Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $433 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $3.42 billion from $3.46 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $433 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $3.42 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.

