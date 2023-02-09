Kellogg Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kellogg Company (K):

Earnings: -$98 million in Q4 vs. $433 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. $1.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $3.83 billion in Q4 vs. $3.42 billion in the same period last year.

