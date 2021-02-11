Kellogg Company Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $205 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $3.46 billion from $3.22 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.