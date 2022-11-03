Kellogg Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $310 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $3.95 billion from $3.62 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $310 Mln. vs. $307 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.

