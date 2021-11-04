Kellogg Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $307 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $348 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.62 billion from $3.43 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.

