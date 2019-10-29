Kellogg Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $247 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.37 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $3.37 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.