Kellogg Company Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $326 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $3.86 billion from $3.56 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $326 Mln. vs. $380 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $3.86 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.

