Kellogg Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $351 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.47 billion from $3.46 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.

