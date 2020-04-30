Kellogg Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $347 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $3.41 billion from $3.52 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.

