Kellogg Company (K) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Kellogg Company (K) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased K prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that K has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.64, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of K was $63.64, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.60 and a 12.42% increase over the 52 week low of $56.61.

K is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and J.M. Smucker Company (SJM). K's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports K's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.62%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the k Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to K through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have K as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 2.17% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of K at 3.97%.

