Kellogg Company (K) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Kellogg Company (K) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased K prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.09, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of K was $66.09, representing a -9.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.88 and a 16.75% increase over the 52 week low of $56.61.

K is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and Campbell Soup Company (CPB). K's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports K's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.39%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the K Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to K through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have K as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 22.76% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of K at 7.33%.

