Kellogg Company (K) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Kellogg Company (K) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased K prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that K has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.46, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of K was $70.46, representing a -3.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.88 and a 33.8% increase over the 52 week low of $52.66.

K is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). K's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports K's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .22%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the K Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to K through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have K as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 35.09% over the last 100 days. FCAN has the highest percent weighting of K at 4.46%.

