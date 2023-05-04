Kellogg Company Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $298 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.05 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

Kellogg Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $298 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.