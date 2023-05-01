Kellogg Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for K

In trading on Monday, shares of Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.59, changing hands as high as $70.71 per share. Kellogg Co shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of K shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, K's low point in its 52 week range is $63.74 per share, with $77.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.68. The K DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

