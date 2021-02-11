Kellogg Board Plans To Hike Quarterly Dividend In Q2, Resume Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Kellogg Co. (K) said its board of directors declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021.

In addition, the company's board announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.58 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2021. The company also said it intends to resume share repurchases this year. For fiscal 2021, Kellogg forecast organic net sales to decrease by about 1 percent, as it compares against unusually strong COVID-related growth in the prior year. The company also projected adjusted earnings per share on a currency-neutral basis to increase by about 1 percent.

