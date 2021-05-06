Kellogg beats quarterly sales estimates

May 6 (Reuters) - Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N beat first-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-driven snacking boom showed no signs of losing steam even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Net sales rose to $3.58 billion in the quarter ended April 3, from $3.41 billion, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $3.38 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

