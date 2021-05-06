US Markets
K

Kellogg beats quarterly sales estimates

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co beat first-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-driven snacking boom showed no signs of losing steam even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

May 6 (Reuters) - Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N beat first-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-driven snacking boom showed no signs of losing steam even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Net sales rose to $3.58 billion in the quarter ended April 3, from $3.41 billion, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $3.38 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular