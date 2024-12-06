News & Insights

Kellner Group Urges AIM Stockholders To Vote For Its Nominees To AIM Board

(RTTNews) - Ted Kellner, as the nominating stockholder and a nominee, together with his other nominees, Todd Deutsch, Robert Chioini and Paul Sweeney, stated that stockholders of AIM Immunotech Inc. must elect each of the Kellner Group nominees for real change. The Kellner Group urged all stockholders to vote to elect TED KELLNER, TODD DEUTSCH, ROBERT CHIOINI AND PAUL SWEENEY.

"There is no question that significant change is needed as a result of the incumbent Boards massive failures and malfeasance, and we do not think the change that is needed can occur if any incumbent Board members remain. In addition to Equels and Appelrouth who ISS recommends voting against, Mitchell and Bryan also need to be removed so that the Kellner Group can effect real change."

