Kellner Group urgers stockholders of AIM Immunotech to vote for nominees

Ted Kellner, as the nominating stockholder and a nominee, together with his other nominees, Todd Deutsch, Robert L. Chioini and Paul W. Sweeney issue the following statement in connection with their efforts to bring accountability to the entrenched, incumbent Board of Directors of AIM Immunotech (AIM) and finally start creating value for stockholders. Kellner says, “The Incumbent Board’s Breach of Fiduciary Duties, Gross Waste of Corporate Assets and Lack of Transparency are Disqualifying… The Kellner Group Nominees offer a path forward to finally creating value for AIM stockholders… Stockholders must act now and vote for change before it is too late. The Incumbent Board Does Not Want Stockholders to Focus On Its Complete and Total Failure… The incumbent Board would like stockholders to believe they have made progress, but the free falling stock price, the stagnant clinical program and the desperate financial condition tell a different story… The Incumbent Board Has No Plan and Will Not Change… The Kellner Group Nominees Are the Only Option to Turn Around AIM”

