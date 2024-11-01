Keller Group Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued share capital consists of 73,099,735 ordinary shares, with 72,976,582 shares carrying voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine any changes in their interest in the company under regulatory guidelines.

