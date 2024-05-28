Keller Group Executive Sells Shares in London

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc has reported that Eric Drooff, the Divisional President of North America, sold 62,947 company shares at a price of GBP 13.41 each on May 24, 2024. The disposal of these shares took place in London at the London Stock Exchange. Keller Group, known as the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, operates globally with around 9,500 staff and a yearly revenue of approximately £3bn.

