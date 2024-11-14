News & Insights

Keller Group Appoints New Chair to Drive Strategy

November 14, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc, a leading geotechnical specialist contractor, has appointed Carl-Peter Forster as Non-executive Director and Chair designate, effective December 16, 2024. Forster, with experience in various international industrial roles, will succeed Peter Hill CBE as Chair on March 5, 2025, aiming to further the company’s strategic development. This leadership change marks an exciting phase for Keller Group, promising significant value creation for stakeholders.

