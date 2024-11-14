Keller Group Appoints New Chair to Drive Strategy

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc, a leading geotechnical specialist contractor, has appointed Carl-Peter Forster as Non-executive Director and Chair designate, effective December 16, 2024. Forster, with experience in various international industrial roles, will succeed Peter Hill CBE as Chair on March 5, 2025, aiming to further the company’s strategic development. This leadership change marks an exciting phase for Keller Group, promising significant value creation for stakeholders.

For further insights into GB:KLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.