Kellanova's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Organic Sales Edge Lower

Kellanova ( K ) reported third-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and came ahead of their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Results underscored disciplined execution in a tough demand environment. While organic sales softness continues across developed markets, the company’s operational efficiency, robust emerging market momentum and cost management supported another quarter of earnings growth. With its acquisition by Mars approaching, Kellanova remains positioned to maintain steady performance through the transition.

K: Quarterly Highlights

Kellanova posted adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. On a currency-neutral basis, adjusted EPS increased 2.2% to 93 cents.

Net sales rose 0.9% year over year to $3.26 billion, supported by growth momentum in noodles across Africa and favorable currency movements. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion. However, organic net sales declined 0.5%, as category softness in snacks, cereal and frozen foods weighed on overall performance.

The adjusted gross margin stood at 33.4% compared with 35% in the prior year. The adjusted operating profit improved 7.3% to $473 million, while currency-neutral adjusted operating profit rose 6.6% to $470 million, driven by productivity, expense control and lower incentive compensation, partly offset by an unfavorable business mix and elevated costs.

K’s Segment-Wise Performance

North America: Sales fell 2.7% year over year to $1.63 billion, as volumes remained soft in the snacking and frozen categories. Organic sales declined 2.6%. On an adjusted and currency-neutral basis, operating profit rose 10%.

Europe: Sales decreased 0.9% to $653 million, hurt by reduced volumes and price/mix stemming from weak snack and cereal category demand and order disruptions from specific customers. Organic sales slipped 5%. The adjusted operating profit declined 22%, or 25% on a currency-neutral basis.

Latin America: Sales of $308 million declined 0.8% year over year (down 2.3% organically), mainly reflecting weaker cereal volumes in Mexico, partly made up by favorable currency movements and price realization. The adjusted operating profit decreased 37%, or 38% on a currency-neutral basis.

Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (“AMEA”): AMEA remained the standout region, with sales up 13.7% to $672 million, fueled by strong volume gains and the carryover impact of last year’s currency-driven price increases in the Africa noodles business, complemented by broad-based growth in cereal volumes and sales across the region. Organic sales increased 11.5%. On an adjusted and currency-neutral basis, operating profit rose 4%, underscoring the region’s role as a key growth engine for Kellanova.

Other Updates for Kellanova

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $240 million, long-term debt of $4.34 billion and total equity of close to $4.3 billion.

For the first nine months of 2025, Kellanova’s net cash from operating activities totaled $788 million. Capital expenditures amounted to $468 million, resulting in free cash flow of $320 million.

As previously announced, Mars, Incorporated agreed to acquire Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash. The transaction, approved by shareholders in November 2024, remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by late 2025. Due to the pending merger, Kellanova is not issuing forward guidance at this time.

Shares of K have gained 4% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 19.8%.

