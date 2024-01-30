Kellanova To Achieve 90% Renewable Energy By 2024 End

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K), formerly known as Kellogg Company, Tuesday announced that its North America based manufacturing units would achieve 90 percent renewable energy by the end of 2024.

The company added that the feat would be achieved through a wind energy virtual power purchase agreement or VPPA of 2021, for approximately 360 gigawatt hours of wind electricity annually in North America.

The food company stated that it aims to achieve 100 percent renewable energy across all its manufacturing units by the end of 2030.

Currently, Kellanova's stock is climbing 0.17 percent, to $54.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.