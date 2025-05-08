Stocks

Kellanova Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

May 08, 2025 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Chicago, Illinois-based Kellanova (K) manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. Valued at a market cap of $28.6 billion, the company’s principal products consist of snacks, such as crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars, and bites; and convenience foods, including ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. It sells its products under various well-known brands, including Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, and Eggo, to name a few.  

Shares of this snacks and convenience food manufacturing company have considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. K has rallied 33.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 2%, compared to SPX’s 4.3% drop.  

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in further, Kellanova has also outpaced the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 8.6% decline over the past 52 weeks and 1.7% loss on a YTD basis.  

www.barchart.com 

On May 1, Kellanova’s shares closed up marginally after its Q1 earnings release. The company posted revenue of $3.1 billion, which declined 3.7% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to unfavourable currency translation and widespread category softness. However, strong performance in its emerging markets helped drive a slight increase in its organic revenues. 

On the earnings front, its adjusted EPS declined 10.9% year-over-year to $0.90, while its adjusted operating profit dropped 13.2% from the prior-year period. The decline in net sales and adjusted operating profit across most of its reportable segments, driven by ongoing macroeconomic and industry-related challenges, weighed on the company's overall performance. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect K’s EPS to decline 1.3% year over year to $3.81. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.  

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold” which is based on all 16 “Hold” ratings.   

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com 

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy” rating. 

On May 5, Matthew Smith, CFA from Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) maintained a “Hold” rating on Kellanova, with a price target of $83.50, the Street-high price target, which indicates a 1.1% potential upside from the current levels.  

As of writing, the company is trading above its mean price target of $81.47.  

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SF
K
FTXG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.