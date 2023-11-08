Kellanova Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $269 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.94 billion from $3.95 billion last year.

Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $269 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.

