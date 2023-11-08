News & Insights

Kellanova posts third-quarter sales above estimates

November 08, 2023 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kellanova K.N on Wednesday beat third-quarter sales estimates as consumers snapped up its Frosted Flakes cereals and Pringles snacks despite higher prices.

The snacking-focused business, formerly called Kellogg, posted net sales of $3.94 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average expectation of $3.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

