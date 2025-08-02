Kellanova (K) Q2 Revenue Edges Up 0.3%

Key Points Revenue (non-GAAP) edged above estimates at $3.20 billion in Q2 2025, up 0.3% year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share missed estimates, coming in at $0.94 versus a $0.99 consensus, reflecting margin pressure.

No forward guidance was provided as Kellanova (NYSE:K) prepares for its pending merger with Mars, Inc.

Kellanova (NYSE:K), a global snack and convenience foods maker known for brands like Kellogg's, Cheez-It, and Pringles, released its earnings results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025. The company's organic net sales (non-GAAP) were $3,202 million, slightly above analyst forecasts of $3,188 million and up 0.3% from the year before. However, adjusted (Non-GAAP) earnings per share fell short at $0.94 compared to the expected $0.99, reflecting a 6.9% drop year over year. Despite steady sales and strong international performance, profits declined in several key business segments. The company focused on growth in emerging markets and cost discipline, but continued challenges in North America and Europe affected overall results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.94 $0.99 $1.01 (6.9 %) Revenue (GAAP) $3.20 billion N/A $3.19 billion 0.3 % Organic Revenue (Non-GAAP) $3.20 billion $3.19 billion 0.3% Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) $477 million $502 million -5.0 % Free Cash Flow (Year-to-date, Non-GAAP) ($39 million) $443 million n/m

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Kellanova is a food company best known for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals, with production in 20 countries and sales across over 180 countries. Its portfolio includes well-known products like snacks (Cheez-It crackers, Pringles potato chips, and RXBAR protein bars), plus frozen foods and cereals.

In recent quarters, Kellanova completed the separation of its North America cereal business, which allowed the company to pivot its core focus to global snacks and convenience foods. The next major event on its agenda is the planned merger with Mars, Inc. The success of Kellanova's strategy depends on brand strength, international expansion, efficient supply chain operations, customer relationships with major retailers such as Walmart, and the ability to manage input costs and sustainability targets.

Quarterly Highlights and Segment Performance

During Q2 2025, Kellanova's revenue (non-GAAP) slightly surpassed analyst expectations and was nearly flat year over year. However, non-GAAP earnings per share fell short, dragged down by higher costs and weaker performance in several core markets. Adjusted operating profit dropped 5.0% from the prior year. Margin pressure was evident, with adjusted gross margin at 34.8% compared to 36.5% a year earlier. Company management attributed these trends to higher costs, unfavorable product mix, and softened demand in mature markets.

Regional performance in the second quarter of 2025 showed sharp contrasts. North America, traditionally the company's largest market, saw organic net sales and sales volumes each fall by 3.8% year over year. The region's adjusted operating profit declined 5.6%, as consumer demand for snacks and frozen foods remained soft. In Europe, organic net sales fell 5.1% and adjusted operating profit shrank by 9.3%, with management noting order disruptions from key customers as a factor.

Latin America experienced a 1.0% drop in organic net sales in the first half of 2025, mainly due to softer sales. The region's adjusted operating profit dropped 11.3% year over year, with volumes falling even as price increases partially offset the decline. In contrast, the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region was a bright spot in the second quarter of 2025. Organic net sales there jumped 18.7%, and adjusted operating profit climbed 5%. This surge was led by strong demand for noodles in Africa, highlighted as a key growth engine with organic net sales growth of 64.1% in the segment labeled "Noodles and Other."

Looking at product families, the core snacks business showed weakness in North America and Europe, with organic net sales falling 4.1% and 6.2%, respectively. In Latin America, snacks grew 8.8% year over year on an organic (non-GAAP) basis, with growth driven by higher prices and mix, while volume declined. North American frozen foods, another important category, registered a 2.6% sales decline. The AMEA noodles business was the company's standout growth area, helping offset stagnation in other segments.

Cash Flow, Capital, and Looking Forward

The company's free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the year-to-date period ended June 28, 2025, turned negative, with an outflow of $39 million compared to $443 million generated in the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) dropped to $285 million for 9M 2025 from $740 million in 9M 2024, mainly due to pension-related changes and higher contributions. Net debt rose to $5.53 billion as of Q2 2025, up from $5.05 billion at December 28, 2024, highlighting the impact of operational cash use and continued capital spending, which increased to $324 million from $297 million.

Management did not provide forward financial guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025, citing the pending merger with Mars, Inc. as the reason all outlook commentary was suspended. The company continues to prioritize growth in emerging markets, manage costs, and ensure reliable supply chains amid ongoing inflation and industry pressures.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

