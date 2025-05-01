Kellanova (K) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Kellanova (K) reported $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was -8.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change : -13.6% versus -11.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -13.6% versus -11.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales - Latin America - Volume impact - YoY change : -6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: -6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) : 3.3% versus -4.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus -4.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Reported growth - Latin America : -15.2% versus -8.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -15.2% versus -8.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Reported growth - Europe : -3.4% compared to the -2.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -3.4% compared to the -2.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Reported growth - North America : -4.1% compared to the -1.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -4.1% compared to the -1.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change : -2.9% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -2.9% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales - North America - Forex impact - YoY change : -0.3% versus -0.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -0.3% versus -0.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- North America : $1.62 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Net sales- AMEA : $620 million versus $571.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $620 million versus $571.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Net sales- Latin America : $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%. Net sales- Europe: $579 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $586.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

Shares of Kellanova have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

