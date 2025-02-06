KELLANOVA Earnings Results: $K Reports Quarterly Earnings

KELLANOVA ($K) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, beating estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $3,124,000,000, missing estimates of $3,164,329,404 by $-40,329,404.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $K stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KELLANOVA Insider Trading Activity

KELLANOVA insiders have traded $K stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 2,525,060 shares for an estimated $204,204,922.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KELLANOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of KELLANOVA stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.