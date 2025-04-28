KELLANOVA Earnings Preview: Recent $K Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KELLANOVA ($K) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,243,410,575 and earnings of $1.03 per share.
KELLANOVA Insider Trading Activity
KELLANOVA insiders have traded $K stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 2,864,575 shares for an estimated $234,032,970.
KELLANOVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of KELLANOVA stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,171,912 shares (+411.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,769,714
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 4,934,328 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,532,538
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,313,047 shares (+869.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,287,415
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,200,957 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,211,488
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 1,624,222 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,513,255
- FIL LTD added 1,542,000 shares (+182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,855,740
- KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST removed 1,374,996 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,333,426
KELLANOVA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $K stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
