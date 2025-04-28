KELLANOVA Earnings Preview: Recent $K Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KELLANOVA ($K) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,243,410,575 and earnings of $1.03 per share.

KELLANOVA Insider Trading Activity

KELLANOVA insiders have traded $K stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 2,864,575 shares for an estimated $234,032,970.

KELLANOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of KELLANOVA stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KELLANOVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $K stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

