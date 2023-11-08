Kellanova beats sales estimates on steady demand for snacks

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3,4,5

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kellanova K.N on Wednesday beat third-quarter sales estimates as consumers snapped up its Cheez-It crackers and Pringles snacks despite higher prices.

Shares of the company, formerly called Kellogg, rose 3% in premarket trading as it also forecast current-quarter net sales in line with Wall Street expectations.

Major packaged food companies like Kraft Heinz KHC.O, Campbell Soup CPB.N and Mondelez MDLZ.O have grown margins through prices hikes on their quick-fix meals, snacks and chocolates, but there have been early signs of consumer pushback.

Kellanova's overall volumes declined 5.6% in the reported quarter.

Still, the increased prices helped drive its adjusted gross margin to 33.2% from 30.8% last year.

Early in October, Kellogg Company completed the spin-off of its North American cereal business into a new standalone entity called WK Kellogg, and renamed itself to Kellanova, in a move to sharpen focus on each division.

Kellanova posted net sales of $3.94 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average expectation of $3.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

