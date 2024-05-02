Kellanova Announces Fall In Q1 Income; Confirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Kellanova (K) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.20 billion from $3.34 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of around $3.55 to $3.65.

Analysts expect earnings of $3.57 per share for the year.

Adjusted operating profit is still expected to be around $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion.

The company continues to expect organic-basis net sales growth of approximately 3% or better against a recast 2023, which remains within the Company's long-term target range.

