Kellanova Announces Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.20 billion from $3.34 billion last year.

Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $267 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.20 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.65

