News & Insights

Markets
K

Kellanova Announces Completion Of Separation Of North American Cereal Business

October 02, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Company, (K), announced the completion of the separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co. Kellanova will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, K. WK Kellogg Co will begin regular way trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol, KLG.

The separation was completed through the distribution of all of the shares of WK Kellogg Co to holders of Kellanova common stock on October 2, 2023, with Kellanova shareowners receiving one share of WK Kellogg Co common stock for every four shares of Kellanova common stock held as of the close of business on the record date of September 21, 2023.

Kellanova has a portfolio of iconic brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo. Its international cereal brands include Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others. The Kellogg's brand will remain on its products around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

K

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.