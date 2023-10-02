Kellanova Announces Completion Of Separation Of North American Cereal Business

(RTTNews) - Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Company, (K), announced the completion of the separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co. Kellanova will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, K. WK Kellogg Co will begin regular way trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol, KLG.

The separation was completed through the distribution of all of the shares of WK Kellogg Co to holders of Kellanova common stock on October 2, 2023, with Kellanova shareowners receiving one share of WK Kellogg Co common stock for every four shares of Kellanova common stock held as of the close of business on the record date of September 21, 2023.

Kellanova has a portfolio of iconic brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo. Its international cereal brands include Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others. The Kellogg's brand will remain on its products around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.