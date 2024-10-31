News & Insights

Kellanova Announces Advance In Q3 Profit

October 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $367 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $3.233 billion from $3.255 billion last year.

Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $367 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.233 Bln vs. $3.255 Bln last year.

