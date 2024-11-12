Keiyo Bank Shows Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Keiyo Bank, Ltd. (JP:8544) has released an update.

Keiyo Bank, Ltd. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2024, with ordinary income rising by 7.9% and profits attributable to owners growing by 37.5% compared to the previous year. The bank’s earnings per share also saw a significant boost, reflecting its strong financial health amidst a challenging economic landscape.

