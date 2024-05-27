Keith Knowles Ups Stake in Advanced Braking

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Keith Knowles has increased his substantial holding in Advanced Braking Technology Ltd, with his voting power rising from 30.26% to 31.93% following a change in his interests on April 15, 2024. This adjustment reflects a growth in his control over the company, indicating a significant shift in stakeholder influence within the firm.

