News & Insights

Stocks

Keith Knowles Ups Stake in Advanced Braking

May 27, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Keith Knowles has increased his substantial holding in Advanced Braking Technology Ltd, with his voting power rising from 30.26% to 31.93% following a change in his interests on April 15, 2024. This adjustment reflects a growth in his control over the company, indicating a significant shift in stakeholder influence within the firm.

For further insights into AU:ABV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.