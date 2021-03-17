Keith Kimmel Is The President of Property Operations of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) And They Just Sold 38% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Keith Kimmel, the President of Property Operations recently netted about US$712k selling shares at an average price of US$41.88. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 38%, which is notable but not too bad.

Notably, that recent sale by Keith Kimmel is the biggest insider sale of Apartment Income REIT shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$44.70. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38%of Keith Kimmel's holding.

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Apartment Income REIT insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

An insider sold Apartment Income REIT shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Apartment Income REIT has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

