Keisei Electric Railway (TYO:9009) Price Target Increased by 18.92% to 4,488.00

The average one-year price target for Keisei Electric Railway (TYO:9009) has been revised to 4,488.00 / share. This is an increase of 18.92% from the prior estimate of 3,774.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,333.00 to a high of 6,090.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.93% from the latest reported closing price of 5,900.00 / share.

Keisei Electric Railway Maintains 0.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keisei Electric Railway. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9009 is 0.03%, an increase of 37.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 9,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9009 by 22.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,053K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9009 by 0.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 678K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 410K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9009 by 22.68% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 405K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9009 by 17.66% over the last quarter.

