Keisei Electric Railway Reports Profitable Growth and Stock Split

Keisei Electric Railway Co (JP:9009) has released an update.

Keisei Electric Railway Co. reported an increase in operating revenues by 6.8% and a notable 44.8% rise in operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio improving to 45.8%. Additionally, a three-for-one stock split is planned for January 2025, which has been factored into future earnings forecasts.

For further insights into JP:9009 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.