Keisei Electric Railway Reports Profitable Growth and Stock Split

October 31, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Keisei Electric Railway Co (JP:9009) has released an update.

Keisei Electric Railway Co. reported an increase in operating revenues by 6.8% and a notable 44.8% rise in operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio improving to 45.8%. Additionally, a three-for-one stock split is planned for January 2025, which has been factored into future earnings forecasts.

