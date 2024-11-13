Keio Corporation Strengthens Corporate Governance

Keio (JP:9008) has released an update.

Keio Corporation is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by prioritizing safety, transparency, and stakeholder cooperation, striving to be a trusted and respected railway operator. The company aims for sustainable growth and increased corporate value through effective management strategies and shareholder engagement.

