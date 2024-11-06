Keio Corporation Reports Strong Q2 Performance

Keio (JP:9008) has released an update.

Keio Corporation reported a robust performance in the second quarter of FY2024, with operating revenues reaching 2,141 hmy, driven by increased railway passenger numbers and fare revisions. The company also exceeded their initial operating profit expectations, achieving a profit of 317 hmy. Looking ahead, Keio has revised its annual dividend forecast to 100 yen per share, reflecting strong growth across all business segments.

