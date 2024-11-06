News & Insights

Keio Corporation Reports Strong Half-Year Earnings

November 06, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keio (JP:9008) has released an update.

Keio Corporation reported robust financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with operating revenues rising by 16.4% to ¥214,189 million and profit attributable to owners surging by 46% to ¥25,124 million. The company’s capital adequacy ratio also improved to 39.1%, reflecting a solid financial position. With a revised dividend forecast, Keio continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum.

