Keio Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 06, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Keio (JP:9008) has released an update.

Keio Corporation has announced a plan to acquire up to 5.6 million of its common shares, amounting to a maximum of 15 billion yen. This move aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency, with the acquisition set to occur between November 14, 2024, and March 31, 2025, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

