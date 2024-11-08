Keikyu Corporation’s Financial Growth and Dividend Outlook

Keikyu (JP:9006) has released an update.

Keikyu Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 10.1% increase in operating revenues and a significant 48.4% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced an increased dividend forecast, reflecting its robust financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

