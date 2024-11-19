News & Insights

Keihanshin Building Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 19, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. (JP:8818) has released an update.

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. has announced a share buyback initiative, planning to repurchase up to 400,000 shares of its common stock through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system. This move, valued at up to 625.2 million yen, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

